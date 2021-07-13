Mobile vaccine clinics to stop at Orange County high schools this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is partnering with various health organizations to help bring shots of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to students ahead of the new school year.

This week, mobile clinics with Health Hero Florida will be stopping by at Orange County high schools offering shots from 3 to 6 p.m. The clinics are only allowing walk-ups. All clinics are also open to the public.

The school district says though Pfizer has been approved for children 12 and older, students under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a signed consent form. The consent form can be filled out beforehand here.

Second dose shots will be administered at the same locations in August.

The mobile clinic will be at the following high schools:

Tuesday, July 13: Winter Park High School Auditorium

2100 Summerfield Road, Winter Park

Wednesday, July 14: West Orange High School Media Center

1625 S. Beulah Road, Winter Garden

Thursday, July 15: Apopka High School Media Center

555 W. Martin St., Apopka

Friday, July 6: University High School Portable 900

2450 Cougar Way, Orlando

For information on future vaccine sites at Orange County schools, click here.