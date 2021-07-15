Partly Cloudy icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Train hits USPS vehicle stuck near tracks in Marion County, troopers say

No injuries reported

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Marion County
FILE - A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - A CSX freight train pulls through McKeesport, Pa., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A train hit a U.S. Postal Services vehicle that got stuck on a dirt road near railroad tracks on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 49-year-old USPS worker was driving a Mercedes cargo van around 2 p.m. on SE 147 Place when the van got stock on a dirt road while the driver was trying to make a U-turn.

[TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has ‘long road ahead’ | PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach]

The driver got out of the vehicle and called for a tow truck but before the van could be moved, a CSX train came through and hit the front end of the van, which was stopped close to the tracks.

The train came to a stop about 100 yards away from where it the van.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Adrienne joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

email

twitter