Train hits USPS vehicle stuck near tracks in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A train hit a U.S. Postal Services vehicle that got stuck on a dirt road near railroad tracks on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 49-year-old USPS worker was driving a Mercedes cargo van around 2 p.m. on SE 147 Place when the van got stock on a dirt road while the driver was trying to make a U-turn.

The driver got out of the vehicle and called for a tow truck but before the van could be moved, a CSX train came through and hit the front end of the van, which was stopped close to the tracks.

The train came to a stop about 100 yards away from where it the van.

No injuries were reported.