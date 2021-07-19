Man, 73, dies in surf at Playalinda Beach

PLAYALINDA BEACH, Fla. – A 73-year-old Brevard County man died Sunday at Playalinda Beach, according to sheriff’s officials.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the man was standing in the surf when he disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies. The man’s name has not been released.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway, with agents conducting interviews and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413 or 321-633-7162.

Playalinda Beach is located on the Canaveral National Seashore near Titusville.