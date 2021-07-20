Teen who died in International Drive hotel pool was visiting for Father’s Day, deputies say

Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teenage boy who drowned at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive last month.

An incident report said Michael Davis Jr. was visiting from Ohio on June 17 with his father when they were hanging out by the pool. His father told deputies the trip was to celebrate Father’s Day as he recently gained custody of the 14-year-old, records show.

The two met another family that was on vacation and staying at the resort. The teen became friends with the family’s 10-year-old daughter and the two were swimming in the pool for several hours. The teen’s father, Michael Davis Sr., went back up to their room to charge his cellphone while the girl mother watched the children.

As the mother was preparing to order food for the children, she heard her daughter call for her as she was pulling the teen from the deep end of the pull, the report said.

Records show the two children were swimming and playing in the deep end of the pool, which is at least 8 feet deep. The young girl told deputies the teen was calling for help while struggling above water and grabbed her, but she thought he was playing. When he went under, the girl swam to the side of the pool. The teen did not resurface, according to investigators.

The 10-year-old checked underwater and saw the teen was still, witness reports read. That’s when she grabbed him and pulled him to the shallow end. Her mother rushed into the pool to get him out, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 10 minutes later, Davis heard someone yelling for him to return to the pool “because his son may have drowned,” the report reads. Davis rushed back to the pool area to see multiple people performing CPR on the unresponsive child.

Deputies believe the teen was under for maybe two to three minutes. First responders arrived at the resort’s pool and performed life-saving tactics.

The boy was taken to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to authorities.