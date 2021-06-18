Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Teen dies after being pulled from International Drive hotel pool, deputies say

14-year-old boy found in pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Orange County
Pool
International Drive
Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say
Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning in a hotel pool off International Drive died as a result of his injuries Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the boy died Friday, a day after he was taken to a hospital.

Crews responded to the near-drowning call around 3:25 p.m. Thursday to the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in the 8000 block of International Drive.

The boy was pulled from the pool and when first responders arrived, CPR was performed on the teen, officials said.

The boy was rushed to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to authorities.

