Teen dies after being pulled from International Drive hotel pool, deputies say

Teen pulled from pool at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive and rushed to the hospital, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning in a hotel pool off International Drive died as a result of his injuries Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the boy died Friday, a day after he was taken to a hospital.

[TRENDING: 5 inland lagoons planned for Central Fla. | Navy to drop bombs in Ocala National Forest | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Crews responded to the near-drowning call around 3:25 p.m. Thursday to the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in the 8000 block of International Drive.

Ad

The boy was pulled from the pool and when first responders arrived, CPR was performed on the teen, officials said.

The boy was rushed to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to authorities.