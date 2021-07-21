Biden administration extends non-essential travel limits to Canada, Mexico

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a creative plan by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to have Ontario residents line up inside the tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Biden administration has extended non-essential travel restrictions across the country’s borders.

The restrictions will go into effect Thursday and last through Aug. 21, according to the federal government notice. The extension comes as the U.S. sees a rise in coronavirus cases nationwide.

The U.S. has been limiting such travel along the northern and southern borders since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are exempted from these restrictions. People who are traveling for medical purposes or to attend schools are also exempt.

An administration official said although there’s been promising development in the fight against COVID-19, recent virus outbreaks and global transmission poses a risk.