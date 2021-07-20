COVID-19 vaccines to no longer be administered at Orlando International Airport

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the companys facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at the Orlando International Airport, according to a social media post from officials.

“The vaccination site has ceased operations at our airport. We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause,” OIA posted on Twitter.

OIA posted a link of vaccination sites in the Orlando area, you can find that link here.

The vaccine site at the airport was located near the arriving flights section of the facility.

Orange County reports 61.2 percent of people 12 and up have received a coronavirus vaccine.

A vaccine has not been approved for children under the age of 12.

The Miami International Airport said vaccine administrations will not be offered after July 20.