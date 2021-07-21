Partly Cloudy icon
Missing child alert issued for 8-year-old Jacksonville girl

Zoe Seel last seen without shoes, wearing green shorts

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

The FDLE issues a missing child alert for Zoe Seel. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for an 8-year-old girl Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for Zoe Seel. She was last seen by the 5200 block of Pennant Drive in Jacksonville.

Officers said Seel was wearing a pinkish purple tank top, green shorts and did not have shoes on at the time of her disappearance.

The child is described to be 4 feet 3 inches tall and 75 pounds. The FDLE said Seel has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

