Mover accused of stealing $6,000 worth of checks from client

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A mover grabbed a client’s checkbook while it was unattended and wrote himself nearly $6,000 worth of fraudulent checks that he was able to successfully cash, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim hired Brad Knirnschild and another man from A Couple of Movers on July 11, 2019 and once the move was complete, he left the two men alone while he went to an ATM to get their $250 payment.

While the victim was out of the house, Knirnschild wrote four fraudulent checks to himself totaling about $5,770 and wrote a fifth to his accomplice for $500, records show.

Knirnschild went to multiple different branches of the victim’s bank to cash the checks on July 11, 2019 and July 12, 2019, according to the affidavit.

The victim didn’t realize the crime had occurred until the bank notified him that his account was overdrawn by $6,000 and provided him with a list of transactions that included the five checks he never wrote, deputies said.

The victim then researched Knirnschild online since his name was on most of the checks and realized he was the mover he had hired, records show. Deputies said Knirnschild was arrested in the past after he was caught driving a moving truck with $40,000 worth of stolen bicycles inside in Idaho.

A warrant for Knirnschild’s arrest was issued in January 2020 on charges of scheme to defraud, forgery and criminal use of personal identification. He was arrested Wednesday morning and has since been booked into the Brevard County Jail.