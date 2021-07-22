3 Orlando back-to-school events offering free backpacks to those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three Orlando-area events taking place Saturday are offering 2,500 backpacks to those in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

Faith Assembly Church is hosting these events at its campuses in Orlando and Casselberry Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The “Back to School Bash” will also offer free food, haircuts, health screenings and student photos for attendees.

The campuses are at the following locations:

Curry Ford Campus - 9307 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825

Michigan Street Campus - 2740 East Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806

Red Bug Lake Campus - 2641 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Those interested in attending are asked to register online ahead of Saturday. To register, click here.