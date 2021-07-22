WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Fort Pierce Thursday morning.

The governor is scheduled to speak at Indian River State College starting at 10:30 a.m. News 6 will stream the news conference at the top of this story when it begins.

It is not clear what the governor will be addressing during the press conference.

This comes one day after the governor discussed the red tide bloom impacting the Tampa Bay area and the efforts to mitigate its impact. The governor touted the addition of a dedicated funding source within the annual budget to fund mitigation efforts dealing with red tide and other toxic algal blooms.