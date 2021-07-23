Holly Hill man accused of sexually abusing foster children faces more charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of repeatedly abusing at least four foster children now faces new charges, according to the state attorney’s office.

Lawrence Henry Williams, 50, was arrested this week on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. According to the state attorney’s office, he was “mistakenly issued a bond contrary to the law and the no bond mandate on the arrest warrant.”

The state attorney filed a motion to correct the mistake and reinstate the no bond. Williams is now being held in jail until a motion hearing on Monday, according to a news release.

The state attorney’s office said new charges of capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation were filed Friday, stemming from one of the other victims who was also under the age of 12. Williams was served with a no bond warrant at the jail on those additional charges.

Records show the girls all had similar accounts of Williams taking them to a shed that had three rooms -- a game room, a fun room and a punishment room -- and telling them to pull down their pants and underwear so he could spank their bare buttocks.

The girls said during these encounters Williams would molest them and force them to touch him inappropriately as well, according to the report.

A charging affidavit notes that four victims detailed abuse allegations.

Williams was arrested in Port Orange Tuesday on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation. Police said more charges could be forthcoming.

The Florida Department of Children and Families released a statement on Williams:

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) responded immediately to these allegations and has been coordinating with law enforcement. The safety and wellbeing of children is the top priority of DCF. When these allegations were first received, the children who were in the home were removed immediately. DCF is investigating this case, and all additional information related to this investigation is confidential, per section 39.202, Florida Statutes.”

DCF said they will work to assist any victims in these types of cases.

“Anyone who wishes to become a foster parent in the state of Florida must go through a comprehensive series of background checks that are completed by DCF staff, including reference checks. These include federal, state and local criminal history checks that go back for decades. DCF looks for any disqualifying offenses, as detailed in Florida law. Additionally, DCF checks for any history of reports with the Abuse Hotline.”

Holly Hill police said they are working to identify whether there are any more victims. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If convicted, Williams faces a life sentence.