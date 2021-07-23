Man known as ‘Tarzan’ wanted in connection with stolen truck, Volusia deputies say

Volusia deputies searching for man who goes by "Tarzan" in connection with a stolen truck. (Image: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man who goes by the name “Tarzan” wanted in connection with a stolen truck.

The sheriff’s office said the man was seen driving the truck stolen from a DeBary trailer park on Cypress Drive.

Deputies said the truck is a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with a Florida tag of Y693AI and decals on side windows of “Road Runner” and Jesus.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact Detective Winhoven at dwinhoven@vcso.us or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency numbers at (383) 248-1777.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8474.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.