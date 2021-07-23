Partly Cloudy icon
Man known as ‘Tarzan’ wanted in connection with stolen truck, Volusia deputies say

Truck stolen from DeBary trailer park recently, deputies say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Volusia deputies searching for man who goes by "Tarzan" in connection with a stolen truck. (Image: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man who goes by the name “Tarzan” wanted in connection with a stolen truck.

The sheriff’s office said the man was seen driving the truck stolen from a DeBary trailer park on Cypress Drive.

Deputies said the truck is a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with a Florida tag of Y693AI and decals on side windows of “Road Runner” and Jesus.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact Detective Winhoven at dwinhoven@vcso.us or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency numbers at (383) 248-1777.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8474.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

