Bicyclist, 77, dies after being hit by car near UCF, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old bicyclist riding near the University of Central Florida died Saturday morning after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Oviedo man was riding his bicycle eastbound on McCullough Road around 6:20 a.m. in front of a vehicle.

The FHP said the front of the car, driven by a 19-year-old man, hit the back of the bicycle, ejecting the 77-year-old.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the crash report, the 77-year-old man was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.