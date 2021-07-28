Cocoa officials distributing free backpacks, supplies in back-to-school event

Against all logic, backpacks often go on sale in August, when everyone is shopping for school supplies. By September, the sales are generally over and selection is usually limited.

COCOA, Fla. – A back-to-school event hosted by the city of Cocoa will distribute backpacks filled with supplies for free to local families.

The “Back to School Food Truck Rally” will take place on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Provost Park. The city said admission to the event is free and there will be various food trucks available.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

Ad

The backpack distribution will also take place during this time. The city said the supplies they will be distributing comes from its local supply drive, which is taking place Saturday, July 31. For more information on the supply drive, click here.

The school year for Brevard County Schools kicks off on Aug. 10 for students in first grade through 12th grade.

In an effort to ease concerns and clear up any possible confusion, News 6 is hosting a Back to School town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. The one-hour event will air live on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. Click here to learn more about the panelists ahead of the discussion and to submit your questions.