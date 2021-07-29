Mayor says while Orange County is in ‘crisis mode’ he’s hopeful tourism will increase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After the cancelation of a conference at the Orange County Convention Center, Mayor Jerry Demings is hoping his new executive order is a proactive step to curb further negative economic impacts.

“What I’m trying to avoid is to have those numbers get worse,” Demings said.

On Monday, Demings said Orange County was in “crisis mode,” which the event cites as a reason for their cancelation.

Demings is also optimistic strong mask recommendations will not deter tourists.

“We know that people came when we had mask mandates. They came. They put on the mask in order to have the experience and to do it safely.” Demings said.

The county was hoping to bring in up to $15 million dollars in economic impacts from The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses’ Global Surgical Conference and Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

The association posted its website that it didn’t want to overwhelm Orlando’s health care system with the addition of 5,000 visitors.

Amy Dorow is a teacher visiting from Wisconsin. She said her family is fully vaccinated, but also wearing masks indoors

“I know myself and a lot of other people have postponed trips here,” Dorow said. “I also think Florida has gotten a bad rap when I think of nationally. They use them as an example quite often when it comes to [relaxed] rules when it comes to covid and masking.”

Demings said several other conventions are still scheduled to take place where the participants are required to wear facial coverings.