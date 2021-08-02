Generac recalls portable generators amid finger amputation, crushing risks

MIAMI – As you make sure you have all of your hurricane supplies ready, there’s an important generator recall to be mindful of.

WPLG-TV reported that Generac power systems recalled 321,000 portable generators in the United States after reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

According to the recall, an unlocked handle can pinch consumer’s fingers when they move the frame of the generator. It is sold at Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Ace Hardware and Amazon.

Included in the recall are Generac and DR 6,500-watt and 8,000-watt portable generators. For a complete list of recalled generators, click here.

Ad

The manufacturer is urging consumers to stop using these generators unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the panel in place.