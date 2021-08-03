18-year-old DeLand woman reported missing

DeLAND, Fla. – Volusia County sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who was last seen Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said Paige Miller, of DeLand, was last seen when walked away from her home in the 1300 block of Greenland Trace. She was wearing jean shorts, a light-colored T-shirt and she was carrying a blue backpack with a floral print.

Miller’s family is concerned for her well-being because she needs medication, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at 386-214-9471 or email him at hrodriguez@vcso.us.