Multiple cars damaged, injuries reported after tailgate falls off vehicle on I-95 in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple vehicles hit a tailgate that fell off of another vehicle on northbound I-95 in Volusia, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said nine vehicles struck the human-made tailgate after it fell off near mile marker 274 around 8 p.m. Monday.

Some of those involved in the mishap suffered minor injuries, according to troopers. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that lost the tailgate did not stay at the scene and it’s unclear if they were aware that they lost it.

Tow trucks were working to clear the scene of disabled vehicles Tuesday morning, troopers said.