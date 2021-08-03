Cahill’s Farm Cheese recalls some specialty cheddar cheeses due to listeria concerns

Cahill’s Farm Cheese is recalling some of its cheddar cheese products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

There are 33 batches involved in the recall, numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141. Company officials said the batch code can be found both on the outer case label and on the back of pack label of the cheese. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

As of July 29, the date the recall was issued, no illnesses had been reported to Cahills.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Ad

Company officials said the recall was issued after routine testing picked up positives of Listeria monocytogenes.

“Our investigation identified a single piece of equipment in our facility as the potential source of this issue and the equipment was immediately removed from our production line,” the company wrote in the recall notice.

The company said all of its products manufactured since have tested fully clear and the recall is being issued as a precaution.

“Safety is our number one priority, and we are therefore recalling the batches referred to above as a precautionary measure and recommend customers do not consume the product. We are working with the Irish regulatory bodies – the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine,” the company wrote. “All our products are tested rigorously and are working on positive release i.e. all products now made are only sold once completing satisfactorily analytical and microbiological safety tests.”

Ad

The company said anyone who has purchased any of the Cahill’s Farm Cheeses included in the recall can return it to their nearest store where it was bought for a full refund.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.