Valencia College implements indoor mask mandate this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Valencia College says all students, employees and visitors on campus will have to mask up if they visit a campus.

In its on-campus guidance, the college said individuals will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while they are indoors. Masks are welcome outdoors but are not required, college leaders said.

Valencia College said physical distancing will be accommodated. The college added that it has made plans for reduced class sizes to help adjust the number of students on campus.

If students or employees feel sick, they are asked to stay home and not visit campus. It is up to individuals to report positive tests to the college. College officials are keeping track of COVID-19 cases in a report which can be found online here.