Partly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Valencia College implements indoor mask mandate this fall

Physical distancing will be accommodated, college says

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Valencia College, Florida, Orlando, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic
Valencia College Osceola Campus Monument Sign on State Road 192. (Image: Valencia College)
Valencia College Osceola Campus Monument Sign on State Road 192. (Image: Valencia College)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Valencia College says all students, employees and visitors on campus will have to mask up if they visit a campus.

In its on-campus guidance, the college said individuals will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose while they are indoors. Masks are welcome outdoors but are not required, college leaders said.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not shutting down | 3,000 Spirit Airlines flights canceled or delayed | Turtle crashes through car windshield]

Valencia College said physical distancing will be accommodated. The college added that it has made plans for reduced class sizes to help adjust the number of students on campus.

If students or employees feel sick, they are asked to stay home and not visit campus. It is up to individuals to report positive tests to the college. College officials are keeping track of COVID-19 cases in a report which can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Gaby is a multimedia producer from Miami. She graduated from the University of Florida and joined the News 6 team in 2018.

email

twitter