All individuals strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors at Seminole State College

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting this fall semester, individuals who are not fully vaccinated and those who are vaccinated are asked to wear a face-covering indoors at Seminole State College.

On its website, Seminole State College has shared details about its plans to return to face-to-face learning. The college said plans were created with input from faculty, staff, students and guidance from federal, state and local agencies.

“Based on updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Seminole State College strongly recommends that vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, students, and visitors wear masks or cloth face coverings when inside campus buildings and classrooms,” the college said in a statement.

Seminole State said for the new academic year it will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The college strongly encourages employees and students to get vaccinated. For those who are not, they must follow the school’s mask policy which asks those who are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated to wear a face-covering when inside campus buildings.

Masks are not required outside but are recommended for those who haven’t received a shot, especially when attending crowded events or activities, according to its website. Some programs with accreditation or licensing standards or which involve clinical settings may have different mask requirements, the college notes.

For students who do not feel comfortable returning to campus, the college is offering remote classes, a virtual learning option and a hybrid experience.

Those who would like more details on the campus’s return to in-person learning can click here.