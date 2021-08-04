International Beer Day is coming up. Here are Central Florida spots to celebrate at

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday is International Beer Day and while you may not need an occasion to celebrate, why not take advantage of the “holiday” to try out a Central Florida brewery?
We’ve compiled a list of some local breweries you can enjoy, whether it be a refreshing Mango Pale Ale or a Banana Cheesecake Sour — and yes, it has graham crackers.
And you can enjoy these places on any day if you need a cool down from the Florida heat.
If you have a brewery you’d like added to the list below, send us an email to web@wkmg.com.
Cheers!
Brevard County
- Bugnutty Brewing Company located at 225 King St. Unit B in Cocoa
- Dirty Oar Beer Company located at 329 King St. in Cocoa
- Florida Beer Company located at 200 Imperial Blvd. in Cape Canaveral
- Intracoastal Brewing Company located at 652 West Eau Gallie Blvd. in Melbourne
- Playalinda Brewing Company - Hardware Store located at 5220 S. Washington Ave. and 305 S. Washington Ave in Titusville
- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company located at 1002 E New Haven Ave. in Melbourne
Flagler County
- Moonrise Brewing Company located at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast
- Coquina Coast Brewing Company located at 318 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach
- The Brown Dog located at 215 St. Joe Plaza Drive in Palm Coast
Lake County
- Clermont Brewing Company located at 750 W Desoto St. in Clermont
- Suncreek Brewery located at 790 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont
- Wolf Branch Brewing located at 119 N. Bay St. in Eustis and at 100 E. 4th Ave. in Mount Dora
- Brü Tap House located at 143 E. Main St. in Tavares
- Mammoth Oak Brewing Company located at 1107 W. N. Blvd. Suite 26 in Leesburg
- Bully Brewing Inc. located at 2204 Griffin Road in Leesburg
- Serendipity Brews located at 144 W. 5th Ave. in Mount Dora
Orange County
- Orlando Brewing Company located at 1301 Atlanta Ave. in Orlando
- Tactical Brewing Co. located at 4882 New Broad St. in Orlando
- Sideward Brewing Co. located at 210 N. Bumby Ave. Suite C in Orlando
- Dead Lizard Brewing Company located at 4507 36th St. Building C in Orlando
- Three Odd Guys Brewing located at 48 E. 5th St. in Apopka
- Toll Road Brewing Company located at 101 W. McKey St. in Ocoee
- Crooked Can Brewing Company located at 426 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden
Seminole County
- Sourglass Brewing located at 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. Suite 1004 in Longwood
- Sanford Brewing Company-Maitland located at 160 Independence Lane Suite B in Maitland
- Sanford Brewing Company located at 400 Sanford Ave. in Sanford
- Celery City Craft Beer Garden located at 114 S. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford
- Bowigens Beer Company located at 1014 FL-436 in Casselberry
- Hourglass Brewing located at 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. Suite 1020 in Longwood
Volusia County
- Beach Side Brew Pub located at 1368 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach
- Half Wall Brewery located at 1887 FL-44 in New Smyrna Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Brewing Company located at 143 Canal St. in New Smyrna Beach
- Tomoka Brewing Company located at 4647 S. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange
- Ormond Brewing Company located at 301 Division Ave. #15 in Ormond Beach
- Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. located at 111 W. Georgia Ave. in DeLand