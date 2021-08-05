WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Hialeah Gardens

Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Hialeah Gardens, outside of Miami, on Thursday.

The governor will be joined by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other representatives at the Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum, which honors the efforts made during the Bay of Pigs invasion. News 6 will stream the news conference scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at the top of this story.

This news conference follows the governor’s roundtable with state hospital CEOs Wednesday morning discussing the COVID-19 surge in cases and hospitalizations. A common refrain among those on the governor’s roundtable was that between 95% and 99% of the patients being treated throughout their hospital systems are not vaccinated.

Thursday’s news conference also comes after DeSantis pushed back against President Joe Biden’s comments to Republican leaders, including DeSantis, about their response to the COVID-19 surge and that they should “get out of the way” of vaccine rules that are aimed to help contain the coronavirus delta variant.

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not going to let you get away with it,” DeSantis said during Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. “If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m going to stand in your way.”