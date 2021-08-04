WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Panama City

DeSantis stands firm on masks despite surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Panama City Wednesday.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle for the news conference scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

It is unclear what the governor will be discussing.

The news conference follows a virtual roundtable DeSantis held with hospital CEOs discussing COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

With the much more contagious delta variant now spreading exponentially, Florida hit 11,515 hospitalized patients Tuesday, breaking last year’s record for the third straight day and up from just 1,000 in mid-June.

Hospital leaders said between 95-99% of COVID-19 patients being treated are unvaccinated individuals.