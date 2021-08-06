Titusville issues boil water alert after E. coli detected in samples

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville issued a boil water alert after E. coli was detected in each wellfield sample point.

The samples came back positive on Friday and were collected on Wednesday, according to the city.

Samples from Thursday did not come back positive for E. coli and the city will keep testing samples from the water sources.

City officials are alerting residents to not drink water from their tap without boiling it first.

The water has to boil for one minute.

Health officials said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and any kind of food preparation.

Officials said they will send out an update when the boil water alert has expired.

Anyone with questions about the alert can contact the Water Resources Director at 321-567-3855.