Orange County hotel tax revenue in June marks highest intake since pandemic began

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s tourism industry continues to rebound amid the pandemic as summer travelers staying at area hotels brought in more than $21 million in tax dollars for the month of June.

The tourist development tax, also known as TDT dollars collected from hotel and resort stays, for June were the highest reported since the pandemic began last spring, which had devastating financial consequences for Florida’s tourism industry.

“Bottom line is, the numbers were good,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said Monday.

June also marked the second month Orange County officials haven’t needed to tap into the county’s reserve funds since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Comptroller’s Office. The county has used $146 million in reserves to meet its TDT obligations since the pandemic began.

Diamond said even though the county is now adding back to its reserve, funding it is “still not out of the woods.”

In order to replenish county reserves to where they were before the pandemic, Diamond said the county needs to add $1.5 million in surpluses for 96 consecutive months.

“To get back to where we were, that’s about eight years,” he said.

TDT collections totaled $21,717,000 for June, a 710% increase since last year for the same period. The intake is also up from May, during which the county reported $16.8 million from hotel stays.

Diamond said the numbers for June aren’t quite near pre-pandemic levels from 2019 but are roughly equivalent to 2017.