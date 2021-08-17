2 face off in Ponce Inlet mayoral race

Ponce De Inlet lighthouse is one of the only active lighthouses in the country. (News 6 Photographer Justin Potter)

PONCE INLET, Fla. – Ponce Inlet residents will have a chance to elect their new mayor on Tuesday.

Voters will choose between two candidates: Lois A. Partisky and Tony Goudie. The names are listed on the ballot under Mayor, Seat 1.

[TRENDING: Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months | Become a News 6 insider | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Paritsky has been a councilwoman since 2015, campaigning that she’ll bring her years of experience to the role. Goudie has done the job before, serving as mayor in 2008 and 2009. Goudie also previously served as a councilman.

Ad

Outgoing Mayor Gary Smith will still serve Ponce Inlet, fulfilling Seat 5.

People can head to the Community Center at 4670 S. Peninsula Dr. to cast their ballots. Polls close at 7 p.m.