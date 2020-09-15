Shark bites 15-year-old surfer at Ponce Inlet

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A shark chomped down on a 15-year-old boy’s hand Tuesday morning as he was surfing in Ponce Inlet, marking the second shark bite of the day in Central Florida.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the St. Augustine boy was paddling out near the jetty in deep water at about 10:45 a.m. when a shark bit his hand then immediately released.

The boy was treated on scene for cuts to his hand and wrist but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Volusia County beaches experienced red flag conditions Tuesday with large surf and higher than usual tides.

In Melbourne Beach on Tuesday, a 25-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark on his arm.

He suffered “significant bleeding” and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.