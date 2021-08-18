COVID vaccine lottery: Orlando hosts ticket raffle at select sites. Here’s what you could win

Amway Center will soon act as a distribution hub for medical supplies to Advent Health's 50 medical facilities in Florida and seven other states.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders are raising the stakes in the hopes of getting more people vaccinated by offering tickets to some of the city’s biggest events.

Starting Thursday, anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at select mobile sites can enter into a raffle.

Winners will have the chance to win tickets to shows like Jimmy Buffet at the Amway Center; J Cole, and Steely Dan at the Dr. Phillips Center; and college football games, including the Cheez-it Bowl and Florida Blue Florida Classic.

The raffle is free, but all participants must bring a government-issued photo ID.

Winners will be selected at random at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Orlando City Hall.

The mobile sites and raffle support Orlando’s “Fill the Orange” campaign, which aims to encourage all Orange County residents to get vaccinated.

Here is the schedule for the vaccine raffle events:

A full list of raffle ticket items can be found at Orlando.gov/FilltheOrange.