FDA issues warning letter after 130 pet deaths may be linked to Indiana pet food company

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter after 130 pet deaths may be linked to an Indiana pet food company.

The FDA said the investigation surrounding Midwestern Pet Foods found some of the foods may have unsafe levels of mold.

The investigation started after more than 130 pet deaths and 200 illnesses were reported, according to the FDA.

Government officials have sent a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods.

The company has issued a couple of recalls this year.

Samples of SportMix were found to contain high levels of aflatoxin, according to the FDA.

The FDA said Midwestern Pet Foods has 15 workdays to respond to the letter.

If the company does not respond the FDA can take steps to correct the violations to Midwestern Pet Foods.