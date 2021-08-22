Orlando Pride give up a pair of late goals, lose 2-1 to Washington

The Orlando Pride saw a three-game unbeaten streak snapped on Sunday in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Spirit.

The Pride (5-6-5, 21 points) looked poised to win when Marta scored the game’s first goal in the 68th minute, but Washington responded.

Goals by Ashley Hatch in the 70th minute and Ashley Sanchez in the 89th minute helped the Spirit (6-4-5, 22 points) rally for the win and prevent the Pride from moving into third place in the NWSL standings.

Next up for the Pride is a game at NJ/NY Gotham FC at 5:30 p.m. next Sunday.