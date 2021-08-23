Partly Cloudy icon
2 Orange County volleyball games canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Boone vs. Timber Creek, Boone vs. Windermere have been canceled

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orange County volleyball games have been canceled after a COVID-19 test came back positive and five people had to quarantine due to this result, according to the district.

Boone High School vs. Timber Creek on Tuesday and BHS vs. Windermere on Wednesday will not happen.

“This decision was made in the best interest of health and safety for our students and staff,” the district said in a statement.

School officials said practices and games can resume on Saturday.

The district said players and parents of students who were identified as having been a close contact have been notified.

Last week two Orange County preseason football games were canceled due to coronavirus situations.

