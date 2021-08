Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A New Smyrna Beach Police officer was arrested for assault on Sunday, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Police said Naci Tuzcuoglu was taken into custody after he allegedly struck a man at the Peanuts Restaurant & Lodge on 421 Flagler Avenue.

Tuzcuoglu was charged with misdemeanor battery with a $500 bond.