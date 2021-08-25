Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800,000

People normally toss out computer manuals, but someone just paid nearly $800,000 for one.

Someone shelled out the money for a rare Apple II computer manual during an auction. The manual was signed by Steve Jobs and one of the company’s angel investors in 1980.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal | Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

RR Auction said the manual was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer. Brewer’s father negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

Inside the manual was a note to Julian which reads:

“Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers -- go change the world!”