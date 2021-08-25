Outspoken Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pushes COVID vaccine after deputy’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, often outspoken on crime topics, is now speaking out about the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging others to get the shot after one of his deputies died.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Broadhead died Monday after a weekslong battle with COVID-19.

“This virus is real and it’s deadly, and Christopher is the poster child for how deadly it is. He was only 32,” Judd told WFLA-TV.

Judd said Broadhead, who served as a deputy for a decade, was healthy but did not disclose whether Broadhead had been vaccinated.

Judd, a known conservative, said he has been vaccinated.

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccination (who is) eligible. My wife and I got the vaccination on Day 1 when we were eligible,” said Judd, who does not support a vaccine mandate.

Judd urged people to listen to their doctors, not politicians, when deciding whether to get the shot.

