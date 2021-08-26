Convicted killer Markeith Loyd requests co-counsel for second murder trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case against Markeith Loyd is expected to center around his request for co-counsel after a judge granted a motion earlier this month to let him act as his own attorney.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, outside her home.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots man in chest | 3 systems swirl in tropics | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A judge granted Loyd’s handwritten motion on Aug. 2, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts website. It is not clear exactly when the motion was filed, but the postmark on the document shows a date of July 27, 2021.

However, Loyd recently filed for another motion asking for legal help.

If convicted of killing Clayton, Loyd could face the death penalty. Earlier this year, a judge set a new trial date of Oct. 8 and said she believed the trial would last “four to six weeks, most of which will be jury selection.”

Loyd was convicted in October 2019 of killing Dixon. He’s also already serving a life sentence for that conviction.

Ad

The hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.