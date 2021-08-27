Man arrested 1 month after crashing into motorcyclist at 94 mph in Volusia, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A man visiting Daytona Beach Shores on vacation in July was arrested over one month after he took his girlfriend’s son’s vehicle for a drive reaching speeds up to 106 mph and fatally hit a motorcyclist, according to Daytona Beach Shores officials.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Atlantic Avenue on July 19 where they found a crashed motorcycle, the victim and a Dodge Challenger that crashed into the wall of an apartment building.

According to a news release, the crash investigation revealed Roney Williams Jr. was in town on vacation with his girlfriend and her son when Williams asked her son if he could drive the Dodge to see “what it could do.” Officials with the city said Williams was traveling south on South Atlantic Avenue, reaching speeds up to 106 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Jessy Bilski, was also heading south on the road when he was hit from behind at 94 mph, according to city officials. The Dodge then hit a curb, street sign and light pole before crashing into the wall of a townhome, according to the release.

Daytona Beach Shores detectives issued a warrant for Williams, who visited Florida from Louisiana, on Wednesday. Williams “provided a full confession” and he was taken into custody in New Orleans.

He faces a vehicular homicide charge and will be extradited to Volusia County for trial.