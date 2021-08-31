Man accused of driving 100 mph, ramming Brevard deputy’s cruiser during chase

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A pair of chases through Brevard County left a man locked up in the Brevard County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mark Alan Walker, 49, was arrested Monday at his home in Rockledge.

The arrest comes a day after deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Toyota, which Walker was driving, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Walker refused to pull over and continued to drive while committing several traffic violations. Deputies gave up the chase, records show, but a short time later, another deputy observed Walker circling around Port Canaveral while committing several more traffic violations.

Another traffic stop was attempted after Walker made an illegal U-turn in front of Cruise Terminal 3, investigators said. During this attempt, Walker rammed a deputy’s cruiser, causing damage to the right front bumper, records show.

Deputies chased Walker from Port Canaveral to Cocoa Beach, with the suspect driving at an estimated 100 mph or more, crossing into oncoming traffic several times and running multiple lights, according to the report.

Deputies said they lost sight of Walker, but contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, Walker’s father, to confirm the identity of the driver.

For the chases, Walker faces charges of fleeing a law enforcement officer, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons/property, reckless driving and refusing to accept or sign a citation.

Walker also faces a charge of domestic violence. Records show that offense happened on the day of his arrest, but no details were provided as to why he faces that charge.