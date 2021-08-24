Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

25-year veteran of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dies

No cause of death provided

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Deputy Harry Cieszynski
Deputy Harry Cieszynski (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy who served more than 25 years with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the death of Deputy Harry Cieszynski in a Facebook post. He did not provide any information on how Cieszynski passed.

“Harry proudly served our agency and community for over 25 years and was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served his country both stateside and abroad,” Ivey said in the post.

Cieszynski died on Monday afternoon “with his family by his side.”

The deputy is survived by his parents and five children. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

