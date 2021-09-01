UCF defensive lineman arrested for DUI days before home opener

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Central Florida defensive lineman Tre'mon Morris-Brash (33) rushes against Reuben Unije (74) during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A University Central Florida defensive lineman was arrested for driving under the influence just days before the team’s home opener against Boise State.

Tre’mon Morris-Brash was pulled over on UCF’s campus around 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Gemini Boulevard.

“I am aware of the situation involving Tre’mon Morris-Brash. We are dealing with it appropriately,” UCF football coach Gus Malzahn said on Wednesday.

Morris-Brash was stopped after an officer said he appeared to be driving while impaired.

The officer smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop, records show.

Records show Morris-Brash had bloodshot and watery eyes. An officer said his speech was slurred.

Police said Morris-Brash had trouble keeping his balance while exiting his vehicle.

Investigators said Morris-Brash’s first breathalyzer test showed he had a .165 blood-alcohol level and the second test he had a .158 blood-alcohol level. The legal limit is .08.

Morris-Brash is a big part of UCF’s defense.

The junior started in four games in 2020, he made six tackles for a loss and was second on the team in sacks with 3.5.