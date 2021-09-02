Happy September!

There’s always something satisfying with the start of a new month. Another chapter has closed and another one is starting.

I know I don’t need the calendar to start with “1″ in order to feel like I can start getting my life back on track, but that’s the way my brain works 🤷‍♀️. So if you need me, I’ll be writing everything out in my planner and trying to get back into my routine that was so severely messed up over the last couple of weeks.

Speaking of calendar, let’s break down what’s happening in the next few days 😉⤵️

It begins 😈

The start of spooky season kicks off tomorrow - at least in terms of Halloween Horror Nights👻. I don’t know about you, but I’m the type of person who needs season staples to stay 👏🏼 within 👏🏼 the 👏🏼 season. I’ll wait until the start of October to get into scary movies and carve pumpkins 🙈.

But if you’re not like me and are hitting the ground running for Halloween, Universal Orlando’s event will include 10 haunted houses — including Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House (such a GOOD show) — and five scare zones as well as two new shows for guests to enjoy. I’ve never been to HHN, but who knows 🤷‍♀️ maybe I’ll attempt a visit this season. If you’re interested in going or already planning to and want to know what to expect, our theme-park expert Landon McReynolds created an in-depth guide of all things HHN with photos and all.

Outdoor fun 🎥

I know here in Florida there are very few months where being outside can be enjoyable for long periods of time. It’s HOT. But there’s just something about being able to enjoy the outdoors — especially at sunset. And with this weekend being Labor Day weekend, there is a lot going on tomorrow to kick off the start of a new month.

There are multiple outdoor movie and food truck events taking place across Central Florida. I’m a little biased, but one specific Orange County event that is showing “When Harry Met Sally” might be slightly ahead of the other awesome events on my list. Fun fact: It’s one of my favorite movies of all time and something I watch when I’m super sad or if it’s New Year’s Day.

Eat your way through Central Florida 🍴

You probably already know about this but in case you’re not subscribed to the great Florida Foodie newsletter, Magical Dining Month is in full force through the beginning of October 🎉, which means you can enjoy meals at Orlando’s most popular restaurants that you may have been wanting to try.

And what better way to try new food than taking advantage of this magical deal?

At least 73 restaurants will be participating and offering prix-fixe dinners of up to three courses. Check out their menus 🤤

Before you go:

☕ Calling all teachers ☕ For each day this month, Wawa is offering teachers, educators and school staff a free coffee or fountain drink. Here’s what the offer is good for.

🏈 GO KNIGHTS 🏈 Tonight, the UCF Knights (only the best football team) will kick off its season against the Boise State Broncos. Here’s how to watch.

I’m seriously still thinking about all the events happening tomorrow. It’s going to be hard to choose which one to go to 😅. Let me know if you go to any!

Also, thanks to those who have emailed me. I wish I could hear from all of you! Let me know what events you’d like to see by sending an email my way at bargueta@wkmg.com.

Until next time 👋🏼

-Brenda