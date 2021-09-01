Outdoor movies, live music headline Friday night around Central Florida

Summer 2017: The Best Outdoor Movie Screenings of the Season

Labor Day weekend is almost here and it’s time to make your weekend plans.

What better way to get your long weekend started than enjoying an outdoor movie or live music being offered in six different counties nearby.

Kick off things off with these fun events Friday night around Central Florida.

Orange County

The City of Orlando is hosting its Movieola on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Lake Eola. Bring your blanket and chairs to watch “Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite.”

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company is hosting a family-friendly movie night Friday, Sept 3. From 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the brewery’s parking lot will be transformed into an open-air theater showcasing “Hocus Pocus.”

Leu Gardens is hosting a movie night as well on Friday, Sept. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. for a showing of “When Harry Met Sally.” Admission costs $6 for adults and $3 for children 4 to 17 years old.

Ad

Continuing the theme of outdoor fun on Friday, you can attend Music in the Park in Winter Park where local musical artists perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Central Park.

Winter Garden is also offering outdoor music with Fridays on the Plaza. Jade Frances, a pop and acoustic artist, is performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lake County

If you’re looking for something to satisfy your taste buds, Clermont has a food truck extravaganza the first Friday of every month. Head down to City Hall Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a wide sampling of food trucks.

Eustis is hosting its First Friday Street Park on Sept. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can grab food from a wide variety of vendors and enjoy live music.

Ad

Marion County

If you’re around Ocala, check out its First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This free event is located in historic downtown and includes art displays, live entertainment, art activities and extended shopping hours.

Volusia County

In Orange City, there’s a food truck meet up Friday at Mill Lake Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie in the Park is taking place in Orange City Friday, Sept. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. You can watch “The Little Mermaid” for free at Veterans Memorial park.

There’s another movie in the park in Ormond Beach with Movies on the Halifax. You can watch the 2019 version of “The Lion King” at Rockefeller Gardens at 7:30 p.m.

Ad

Brevard County

Enjoy food trucks and live music in Melbourne at Wickham Park’s First Friday event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

Osceola County

Kissimmee is kicking off its three-day Labor Day weekend street party on Friday, Sept. 3. Head to Promenade at Sunset Walk for live music, entertainment, food and a car show.