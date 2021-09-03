Orlando airport records more passengers in first 7 months of 2021 than all of 2020

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport has had more passengers travel in the first seven months of the year than all of 2020.

Through seven months, officials said 22,052,110 passengers traveled through OIA.

In 2020, OIA reported 21,617,803 passengers traveled through the airport. The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020.

Despite reporting better numbers than the year before, passenger totals are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.

More than 50 million passengers traveled through OIA in 2019.

On Thursday, city officials reported another sign of tourism coming back to Orlando.

Visit Orlando said they expect a better tourism Labor Day Weekend than in 2019.