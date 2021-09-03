Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service honors Florida trooper, 50, who died of COVID-19

Trooper Sean Hryc died after 17 years with Florida Highway Patrol

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol will honor the life and career of Trooper Sean Hryc Friday morning, who died on due to complications from COVID-19.

Hryc passed away Saturday at 50 years old and is survived by his wife and two children, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. John Baptist Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m., according to the FHP.

After the funeral mass, a full line-of-duty death honors will be given outside the Dunnellon church for Hryc.

Hyrc served in Troop I in Marion County for more than 17 years and after beginning his career in law enforcement at the Dade City Police Department, according to a news release.

