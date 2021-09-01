Daytona Beach police officer, 37, dies of COVID-19

Daytona Beach police officer Adam Webb, 37, has died from COVID-19, according to city officials.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police Officer Adam Webb, 37, has died of COVID-19, according to city officials.

Webb died at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

Police Chief Jakari Young is asking the public to keep Webb’s family in their prayers.

“Adam was a valued member of our police department and he will be missed by everyone here,” Young said.

He was an officer with the department for eight years.

City officials said he is the first Daytona Beach officer to die from COVID-19.

His last assignment with the DBPD was as a field training officer with Alpha Platoon.

Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.

Several officers across Central Florida have passed away recently from COVID-19

A 32-year-old Polk County deputy died from COVID-19 on Aug. 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead was in the hospital for several weeks with the coronavirus, according to county officials.

Veteran Palm Bay Officer Frank Tobar, Sumter County Detention Deputy Michael Taylor, Orange County Deputy Craig Seijos, 54, and Port Orange police Officer Justin White, 39, have also died recently from COVID-19.