Flagler County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A veteran Flagler County deputy became the most recent law enforcement officer in Central Florida to fall victim to the coronavirus on Friday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Paul Luciano’s passing, saying he died of complications of COVID-19.

According to a news release, Luciano began his Central Florida law enforcement career with the Bunnell Police Department in 1996. He joined the Department of Corrections in Volusia County before joining Flagler County in 2019, officials said.

“Deputy Luciano is a hero and this has devastated our team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m asking the community to keep his family and the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in their prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Deputy Luciano will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister of the FCSO.”

Luciano is survived by his wife, Carrie Luciano and their children.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

Luciano is the most recent Central Florida law enforcement officer to fall victim to the virus in recent weeks. COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by agencies across Orange, Polk, Volusia and Brevard counties.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, COVID-19 was the leading cause of deaths among law enforcement during the first six months of this year.