Woman in her 70s stabbed to death after fight with roommate, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 70s was stabbed to death inside her Orange County home Saturday after a dispute with a roommate, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hastings Street around 11 a.m. for a fight between two female roommates in their 70s, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

When deputies arrived they discovered one of the women with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and a suspect was arrested, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office could not provide any additional details. As new information is confirmed this story will be updated.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

