Search continues for Daytona Beach attorney missing off Volusia coast after diving trip

Jim Evans and his daughter, Kylie Evans, on left. Jim Evans was last seen Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 before his dive off Ponce Inlet. (image credit: Kylie Evans)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A massive search continues for a Daytona Beach diver who submerged Friday in the Atlantic Ocean and has not been since.

Jim Evans’ family confirmed to News 6 that he is the diver the U.S. Coast Guard and other search parties are looking for. Evans is an attorney serving the Daytona Beach and greater Florida area, according to his website and the Florida Bar Association.

According to his daughter, Kylie Evans, her father went diving 30 nautical miles offshore and never came back up to the boat. Kylie Evans said he her father is an experienced diver and has made similar dives in the past many times.

“I’m just waiting for good news and praying he’s floating somewhere along the coast waiting to be found,” Kylie Evans wrote Saturday in a tweet.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville is leading the search for the diver with help from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteer boaters.

The search continued overnight into Monday and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet also joined search efforts over the weekend.

Evan was wearing a multi-color camouflage dive suit and his green and orange marker buoys were still floating where the diver was last seen, according to the Coast Guard.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard deployed a C-130 plane in the search outside of Ponce Inlet. Crews had conducted more than 60 hours of search patterns by boat and air covering more than 2,350 nautical miles as of Sunday morning.

Anyone interested in helping with the search can contact the USCG on VJF Channel 16 or at 904-714-7561.