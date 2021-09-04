Volusia County School Board schedules emergency meeting to discuss new mask policy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County School Board members will discuss its recently passed mandatory face-covering policy this Thursday less about a week after the board voted on a temporary mandate requiring masks on campuses.

During a sometimes heated debate on Sept. 1, the board voted 3-2 passing a new policy that goes into effect Sept. 7. The mandate requires Kindergarten through 12th-grade students to wear masks until Oct. 15 but students can opt-out with a note from a doctor.

On Saturday, three days before the policy would begin the school district scheduled an emergency school board meeting for Sept. 9. The announcement did not disclose what prompted the emergency meeting.

[TRENDING: Fla. averages 18,457 COVID cases per day as schools reconsider mask policies | Steam trains off-track for Disney World’s 50th anniversary | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The emergency meeting will take place Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the DeLand Administrative Complex (200 North Clara Ave.). The meeting will be open to the public and anyone can also watch it online at vcsedu.org.

The mask discussion comes as school districts around the state have been implementing mandatory mask mandates that defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on requiring masks for students without the option to opt-out with a parental note. A judge ruled last week that his executive order overstepped his authority but the state has already appealed that ruling putting school districts back in legal limbo.

Ad

At least two school districts, Alachua and Broward, have faced financial consequences as a result of mask mandates when the state department of education withheld its school board salaries. Orange County has also received a warning from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran over its mask mandate.

Brevard County passed a face mask policy last week requiring a doctor’s note to opt-out and neighboring Seminole and Lake counties had school board meetings this past week to consider mandates as well but neither county has made a final decision.